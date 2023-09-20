On Sept. 6, A. Samuel Peregoff at 85. He is survived by wife of 39 years Judy; children Jason Peregoff, Alexandra Day (Greg), Patricia Jourdin (Adlai) and Katherine Ramos (Charles); grandchildren Molly, Morgan, Jake, Abby, Jennifer, Emma and Elijah; nieces and nephews; with a large extended family and countless friends. He was predeceased by father Louis; mother Bonnie; and sister Carol Morstein. He was born on November 16, 1937, in Baltimore and relocated to Naples, Florida in 2005. He attended the Park School, the Johns Hopkins University, and the University of Maryland. While serving as an assistant Baltimore State’s attorney, he earned his doctorate degree and taught law at the University of Maryland before going into private practice. He was a member of the Maryland State Bar Association and practiced for more than 55 years. He will be best remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, caring uncle and adored Poppop, and was beloved by the many lives he touched.

Contributions may be sent to the technology department of the Lighthouse of Collier County, 2685 Horseshoe Drive S, Suite 101, Naples, FL 34104.