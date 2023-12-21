Adrienne Karen Yaker

On Dec. 4, Adrienne Karen Yaker (née Pearlman) of Baltimore at 74. She is survived by husband Allan Yaker; children Beth (Scott) Schwartzberg and Annie Yaker (Caesar Ortega); sister Ilene (Ronald) Brotman; sister-in-law Karen Egorin and brother-in-law Martin Yaker; grandchildren Dylan, Magnus and Charlotte Schwartzberg; chosen sister of Marsha and Kenneth Colbert; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by parents Morris and Esther Pearlman. Her love for her family and friends knew no bounds. She radiated positivity, kindness and light everywhere she went and everyone who was lucky enough to know her loved her.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.

