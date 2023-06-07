On May 29, Andrew James Alpert of Ellicott City at 72. He is survived by wife of 45 years Stacey Keen; children Rachel Alpert (Aaron Faust) and Michael Alpert (Paris Spies-Gans); brothers Jon Alpert and William Alpert; and grandchildren Natalie Faust, Maya Faust, Adam Faust, Evan Faust and Asher Spiesgans-Alpert. He was a wonderful husband, father, poppa, brother and son. A connoisseur of coffee, chocolate and flashlights, he was a trailblazer in the field of chromatography. He founded PolyLC, Inc., a company that set the gold standard for analysis of hemoglobin variants, including sickle cell anemia.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Shalom Congregation, 8070 Harriet Tubman Lane, Columbia, MD 21044, or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.