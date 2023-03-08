On February 23, Antoinette “Toni” Singer of Silver Spring at 101. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Harold and Carrie Singer; daughter-in-law Linda Singer; grandchildren Amy Singer Pollack (Mitch), Tracy Singer (Dan Goldberg), Jodie Singer and Adam Singer; and great-grandson Max Goldberg. She was predeceased by husband Fred Singer; son Ira Singer; brother Marvin (Paula) Scherer; and parents Henrietta and Edward Scherer.

Contributions may be sent to The Hunter College Foundation, 695 Park Ave., Suite E1313, New York, NY 10065 or a charity of your choice.