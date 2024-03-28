On March 10, Arnold “Tank” Cohen of Baltimore at 80. He is survived by sister Arlene Kurland; and friends Herbert Weinstein, Steve Kellman, Dr. Robert Kroopnick, Julian and Rhona Sober, Benson Shocket, Boogie Weinglass and the “Boogie Boys.” He was predeceased by parents Sarah E. and Allen I. Cohen. He was a man of many accomplishments, beginning his career in the toy industry before taking the bold step to establish Cohen & Associates, where he thrived as an independent representative selling toys. His dedication and passion for his work made him a respected and admired figure in the business community, and he took great pride in his professional journey. Known for his charismatic and outgoing personality, he was a true people person. Affectionately nicknamed “Tank,” he had an uncanny ability to connect with others, and nobody ever had a negative word to say about him. His genuine kindness and warmth left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered.

