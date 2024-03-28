On March 9, Tobye K. Frankle (née Klein) of Owings Mills at 91. She is survived by children Carl (Debbie) Frankle and Wendie (Keith) Berenson; sister Audrey Lifcovich; brother-in-law Harold Frankle; grandchildren Scott Berenson (Lindsay Roemer), Ryan (Michelle) Berenson, Jonathan (Beth) Berenson, Stacey (Aaron) Kalish and Heather Frankle; and great-grandchildren Lucy Berenson, Phoebe Berenson, Ethan Berenson. Chloe Berenson, Abigail Kalish and Sophia Quan. She was predeceased by husband Joel M. Frankle; parents Irene and Nathan Klein; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Mark Lifcovich and Elaine Frankle.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.