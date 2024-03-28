On March 9, Sarah Lae Gorovoy (née Vaysman) of Owings Mills at 92. She is survived by children Inessa (Igor) Epshteyn and Igor (Luba) Gorovoy; grandchildren Albert (Anastasia) Epshteyn, Dina Epshteyn (Stephen Massicotte), Anna Gorovoy (Mike Milyavsky) and Amy Gorovoy; and great-grandsons David Epshteyn and Benjamin Epshteyn. She was predeceased by husband Leonid Gorovoy; brother Meyer Kreynin; and parents Leiba and Soshka Vaysman.

Contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, online at cancer.org.