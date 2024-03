On March 8, Herbert Janney of Pikesville at 82. He is survived by wife Ronnie Janney (née Budlow); children Joel Janney and Susan Harrison; siblings Jay (Marie) Janney and Louise (Stuart) Schuchalter; and grandchildren Ella Janney and Nate Janney. He was predeceased by parents Bernice and Nathan Janney. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.