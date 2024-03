On March 9, Roza Kashtelyan (née Brodskaya) of Baltimore at 101. She is survived by children Ilya (Nina) Kashtelyan and Gennadiy Kashtelyan (Tatyana Kushnir); sister Faina Brodskaya; and grandchildren Vadim (Smrita) Kashtelyan, Julia Xavier and Daniel (Diana) Kashtelyan. She was predeceased by husband Mikhail Kashtelyan.

