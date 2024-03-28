On March 8, Marilyn Levine of Orlando, Florida, at 93. She was predeceased by husband Murray Levine. She was survived by daughters Lisa Levine (Gordon Levin) and Paula Levine-Reidy (Bill Reidy); and grandchildren Mara, Ethan (Kim), Avery, Keaton and Arden. She was the daughter of Morris and Gussie Ballner, of blessed memory; and the sister of Lillian Murania and Bernard Ballner, of blessed memory. She and her husband grew up and married in New York City and moved to Baltimore in 1963. Following Murray’s untimely death in 1973, Marilyn raised their young daughters, returning to the workforce part time as a typist and secretary. She lived in Baltimore until 1999, when she moved year-round to her snowbird apartment in Delray Beach, Florida. In 2014 she moved to Orlando to be near her daughters and grandchildren. Her family meant the world to her, and she will remain in their hearts and memories as a true example of the power of love.

Contributions may be sent to Congregation Ohev Shalom of Orlando or the Anti-Defamation League.