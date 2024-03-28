On March 7, Glenn Lee Weinberg at 68. He is survived by wife Debbi Weinberg (née Windesheim); sons Tyler Weinberg (Sara Tumen Weinberg) and Jesse Weinberg (Carmi Medoff); grandson Wells Weinberg; brothers Donn Weinberg (late Sharon Weinberg) and Joseph Weinberg (Debs Weinberg); and sisters-in-law Randee Greenwald and Jules Sarubin. He was predeceased by parents Nathan and Lillian Weinberg (née Shapiro). His foresight, dedication and analytical precision were instrumental in growing Baltimore-based The Cordish Companies. His visionary leadership played a pivotal role in leading and expanding their shopping center portfolio, which provided the foundation to continue future developments into other areas including gaming and hospitality. He retired in 2006 to spend more time with the love of his life, travel the world, ride, read and pursue his endless number of curiosities. Impossible to replace or replicate, his dry wit was one of his most endearing qualities. His sense of humor was only surpassed by his adoration of and commitment to the family that both cherished and revered him. He will be remembered for his unconditional love of his friends and family (often manifested via “toasts and roasts” and fresh cups of coffee), phone calls “just to say hi,” his quiet generosity and his cowboy hat.

Contributions may be sent to the Girls’ Empowerment Mission (GEM), The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore or AIPAC.