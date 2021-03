On Jan. 20, Gilda Baum of Baltimore and Rockville at 97. She is survived by children Frances (Harrison) Goldman, Judith (Burt) Littman and Rachel Wasserman; grandchildren Stephanie (Scott) Sulzer, Mitchell Goldman, Matthew Wasserman, Carly Wasserman; and great-grandchildren Cody Sulzer, Aiden Sulzer and Arlo Almendral. She was predeceased by husband Kenneth Baum.

Contributions may be sent to the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington or Special Olympics.