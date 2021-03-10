On Jan. 11, Henry Benesch of Owings Mills at 101. He is survived by children Michael (Sara) Benesch, Jerry (Martha) Benesch, Nadine Benesch Fox (Leon Fox) and Barry Benesch (Debbie Corwin Benesch); grandchildren Jeffrey (Jessica) Benesch, Brenda (Marc) Kouyoumdjian, Adam (Randi) Benesch, Justin (Julie) Benesch, Stefanie (Jordan) Stewart, Bryan (Fran) Stein, Eric Benesch and Jared Benesch; great-grandchildren Arielle Kouyoumdjian, Jordan Stein, Alanna Stein, Jake Benesch, Mollie Benesch, Hudson Benesch, Naya Benesch, Brooklyn Stewart, Brennan Stewart, Grace Benesch, Sam Benesch and Julian Benesch; and nieces Lynne Johnson and Maggie Reese. He was predeceased by wife Leah Benesch (née Medin); siblings Phillip Benesch, Sally DiMatti, Rose Benesch and Esther Benesch; and parents Moritz and Catherine Benesch.

Contributions may be sent to United Service Organizations (USO), 2111 Wilson Blvd., Suite 1200 Arlington, VA 22201 or the charity of your choice.