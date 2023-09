On Sept. 12, Bernard A. Stein of Baltimore at 100. He is survived by daughter Marilynn (Warren) Lakein; sisters Jane Landersman and Harriet Kopp; granddaughters Marcia Lakein (Scott Dietz) and Deborah (Chris) Martin; and great-grandchildren Rachel, Adam (Heather), Nathan (Taylor) and Christian (Ivette). He was predeceased by wife Dorothy “Dottie” Stein (née Lock) and brother Leonard Stein.

