On March 29, Beverly Jasper Ackerman of Sarasota, Fla., and Freehold, N.J., at 85. She is survived by children Scot (Alex) Ackerman, Iren “Zack” (Liz) Ackerman and Michelle Ackerman (Ralph) Martens; and grandchildren Izzy Ackerman (Ben) Lurye, Gigi Ackerman (Dan) Schwartz, Max Ackerman, Rachel Ackerman, Molly Ackerman and Emma Martens. She was predeceased by husband Anthony Ackerman.

Contributions may be sent to the Ackerman Cancer Foundation or the Alzheimers Association.