On April 22, Boris Barmak of Owings Mills at 86. He is survived by sons Leonid (Yuliya) Barmak and Alex (Marina) Barmak; grandchildren Daniel Barmak, Olya Sobolevska, Sophia Barmak, Renee Barmak and Alexandra Khachatryan (Brent Willig); and great-grandchildren Naomi Willig and Jordan Willig. He was predeceased by wife Raissa Barmak and parents Mira Shumyatskaya and Leonid Gayfman.

