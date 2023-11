On Nov. 16, Boris Gutman of Owings Mills at 98. He is survived by granddaughter Yuliya (Kirk) Lurie; great-grandchildren Victoria Lurie and Alexander Lurie; and daughter-in-law Galina Sirik. He was predeceased by wife Lyudmila Gutman; son Valentin Gutman; and parents Vera and Zelic Gutman.

