On Nov. 18, Jarod Brett Herbert of Portland, Oregon, at 40. He is survived by parents Susi and Greg Herbert; brother Corey Adam (Brooke) Herbert; niece and nephews Gage Herbert, Jayden Herbert and Senny Herbert; and girlfriend Nikki Harding, who was the love of his life.

Contributions may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank, Attn: Donor Services, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227 or to the charity of your choice.