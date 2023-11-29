On Nov. 18, Natalie Fox Jeffrey of Columbia at 96. She is survived by children Helen (Dr. Sidney) Kadish, Robert I. (Dr. Bach) Jeffrey and Deborah J. Jeffrey; grandchildren Emily (Margaret) Kadish-Bruns, Michael (Danielle) Kadish, Alexander Jeffrey and Zachary (Candace) Jeffrey; and great-granddaughter Aurelia Kadish. She was predeceased by husband K. Michael Jeffrey; sister Esther (Ed) Goren; and parents Minnie and Herman Fox. She was a beloved public school educator and a lifelong learner herself. She was committed to her family, Jewish life and values. She created a household founded on love, laughter, education and service to community.

Contributions may be sent to the Israel Emergency Fund of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201; the Ukraine Emergency Fund of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201; or the Enoch Pratt Free Library, Department of Institutional Advancement, 400 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201.