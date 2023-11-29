On Nov. 18, Carolyn Riley (née Sachs) of Baltimore at 89. She is survived by children Colleen Riley (Richard Edmonds), Shawn Riley, Danielle Riley, Dana Daniels and Janai Riley; grandchildren Christopher Edmonds, Jacob Riley, Julian Wong and Ashley Wentz; and great-grandchildren Levi and Mackenna Edmonds. She was predeceased by husband Howard Levin Riley; grandson Joshua Riley; siblings Philip Sachs, William Sachs, Anita Borack, Carl Sachs, Bernard Sachs and Gilbert Sachs; and parents Sophia and Edward Sachs.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.