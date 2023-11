On Nov. 18, Arnold Sherman of Sykesville at 81. He is survived by wife Susan Sherman; daughter Stacey (Aaron) Weinberg; grandchildren Jacob Weinberg, Aspen Weinberg and Zach Weinberg; and nieces Robyn Sherman and Denise Sherman. He was predeceased by parents Bessie and George Sherman and brother Floyd (late Renee) Sherman.

Contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.