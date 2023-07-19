On July 6, Brenda Strum (née Reich) of Baltimore at 80. She is survived by husband Rabbi George Strum; children Naftali “Neal” (Michelle) Strum, Elana (Mark) Feld, David (Yocheved) Strum and Zev (Shoshana) Strum; sister Sarah Stengel; grandchildren Rafi (Rivka) Strum, Reena (Ahron Laib) Wealcatch, Akiva (Yael) Strum, Ori (Arielle) Strum, Ezra Strum, Tamir Strum, Carmiel Strum, Aryeh (Aviva) Feld, Eli (Dani) Drabkin, Menachem (Tziporah) Feld, Ami (Goldie) Feld, Menachem Meir (Sara Esther) Strum, Yehudis (Moshe Meir) Bortz, Baila (Isser) Weiss, Leah (Moshe Chaim) Kreitenberg, Russi Strum, Yitzy Strum, Tzvi Strum, Naama Strum, Yitzchok Strum, Chana Leah Strum, Mordechai Strum, Shalom Strum, Tzipora Strum, Sara Strum, Tamar Strum, Rivka Strum, Yosef Strum, Rochel Strum, Baila Strum, Moshe Strum and Shmuel Strum; and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by parents Esther and Emmanuel Reich.

Contributions may be sent to the Jewish Caring Network.