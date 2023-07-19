On July 10, Martin Woolfson of Baltimore at 87. He is survived by wife Judy Woolfson (née Sprafkin); children Philip Michael Woolfson and Barry Howard (Laura) Woolfson; brother Geoffrey (Lisa) Woolfson; and grandchildren Lisa Samantha Woolfson and Rachel Rose Woolfson. He was predeceased by siblings Lawrence Woolfson, Carole Lerner and Stephanie Dawson; and parents Rose and Daniel Woolfson.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation and School, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.