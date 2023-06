On June 12, Brendan Alexander Trosch of Baltimore at 25. He is survived by parents Laura Guitian (née Moyers) and Glen Trosch; sisters Katherine Trosch and Emily Guitian; grandparents Melvin Trosch and Jean and Ray Moyers; and many friends and family. He was predeceased by grandmother Helaine Trosch.

Contributions may be made to Dance Safe, dancesafe.org, 12081 W Alameda Pkwy., #442, Lakewood, CO 80228.