On March 7, Brian Michael Dressin of Owings Mills at 47. He is survived by wife Rachel Dressin (née Fineblum); sons Daniel Dressin, Jacob Dressin and Kaleb Dressin; brother Mark (Rabbi Jessy) Dressin; parents Terry and Alan Dressin; mother and father-in-law Barbara and Rabbi Steven Fineblum; brother and sister-in-law Josh and Andrea Fineblum, and Seth and Colleen Fineblum; and niece and nephews. He was predeceased by brother Kevin Dressin. He was a beloved husband, son, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. A die-hard sports fan, full of life, kind to every person he met, always wanting to lend a hand and loyal to those he loved. He will be dearly missed.

