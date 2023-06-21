On June 6, Charles “Chuck” Donen of Baltimore at 93. He is survived by wife Ellen Donen (née Krakower); children Steven R. Donen and Cindy Ann (Rabbi Jay R.) Goldstein; grandchildren David Hirsh (Nina) Goldstein, Joshua Elan (Rebecca) Goldstein and Shira Yochana Goldstein (Daniel Greenberg); and great-grandchildren Mo Goldstein and Melia Goldstein. He was predeceased by sister Barbara Zahn Tierney; and parents Helen and Charles Donen. He adored his family, especially his grandchildren and

great-grandchildren, always an integral part of their lives. He always lent a helping hand to everyone he knew, going the extra mile, literally, to be there. There is nothing he wouldn’t do for family and friends alike, staying connected with longtime friends from Brooklyn and Connecticut while making new friends in Baltimore. His and his wife’s home was Norwalk, Conn., for 55 years, before moving to Baltimore in 2015.

Contributions may be sent to the Rabbi Jay R. Goldstein Shleimut Fund, Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117.