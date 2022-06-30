On June 11, Chaya Wein (née Perl) of Brooklyn, N.Y., at 73. She is survived by children Rifka (Mark) Harris, Rabbi Chaim (Frumi) Wein, Rabbi Simcha (Aliza) Wein and Baruch Wein; brother Yanky (Rivky) Perl; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by first husband Lazer Wein; second husband Moshe Gartenberg; and parents Avraham Simcha Perl and Lilly Perl.

Contributions may be sent to Kehillas Meor HaTorah, 6539 Pebble Brooke Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, or Yeshiva Shaar Hatorah-Grodno, 117-06 84th Avenue, Queens, NY, 11418.