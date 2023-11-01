On Oct. 12, Clifford Victor Rachbach of Columbia at 88. He is survived by wife Zelda Rachbach (née Weiss); daughters Adrienne (Charles) Goldstein, Linda (Lloyd) Eisenberg and Debra (Paul) Jaffey; grandchildren Marc (Roopa) Goldstein, Natalie (Michael) Schmitt, Adam Goldstein, Michelle Eisenberg (Brandi McRaven), Daniel Eisenberg, Evan Eisenberg (Rachel Fredman) and Ryan Jaffey; and great-grandchildren Zachary Schmitt and Mala Goldstein. He was predeceased by brother Howard (Barbara) Rachbach and parents Lillie and Abraham Rachbach. He lived 88 wonderful years. He was deeply loved by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends, and he cherished spending time with them. His warm smile and big hugs were loved by all.

Contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association.