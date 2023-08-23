On Aug. 12, Delmar Stewart of Baltimore at 73. He is survived by wife Aliza Lidovsky Stewart; daughter Miriam Stewart; and grandchild Eliana Pancake; child Sable Stewart (Bran Lennox); and grand-dog Saoirse. He is also survived sister Susan Chalian (Michael Chalian); and brothers Nelson Stewart and Warren Stewart (Nika Korniyenko). He was a loving husband, parent and grandparent, an open-hearted and always kind “knight in very gentle armor” with a curious mind and a love of music and building musical instruments, including the viola that he played in the symphony. He was a member of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra from 1977 until the last day of his life, having played his final concert only hours before his death.

Contributions may be sent to Doctors Without Borders, online at donate.doctorswithoutborders.org.