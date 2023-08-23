On Aug. 10, Seymour B. Stern of Boynton Beach, Florida, at 85. He is survived by wife Lee Stern (née Henry); children Steven and wife Jamye, Adam and wife Lauren and Eric; and grandchildren Sydney, Hannah, Zoe, Max and Jesse. He was predeceased by father Herman Stern and mother Minnie Stern of Frederick. He achieved countless awards, accolades and professional achievements, including serving as the president of the Maryland State Bar Association. He was one of the founding members of MICPEL, the Maryland Institute for Continuing Professional Education of Lawyers, which became the largest provider for continuing legal education in Maryland for over 34 years. He led the organization through the first 15 years, serving at one time as its president, vice president, secretary or member of the board of trustees. He also served as chair of the Maryland Judicial Nominating Commission. He was a Life fellow of the Maryland Bar Foundation and the American Bar Foundation where he served with distinction on several prominent committees. His advice and counsel was sought out by multiple governors on both sides of the aisle. He received commendations and proclamations from various governors recognizing his service to the people of Maryland.

Contributions may be sent to The Community Foundation of Frederick County; Beth Sholom of Frederick, Maryland; or a community nonprofit of your choice.