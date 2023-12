On Dec. 10, Dmitry Volshonok of Reisterstown at 50. He is survived by daughter Anna Volshonok; parents Rozalya and Vladimir Volshonok; brother Igor Volshonok; and sister-in-law Stella Ostrovskaya.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore’s Emergency Fund for Israel at War, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.