On Dec. 19, Sanford Shapiro of Pikesville at 83. He is survived by wife Kathy Levin Shapiro; children Jonathan D. Shapiro, Leonard Joseph Shapiro, Lindsay (Chris) Conboy, Sara (Lee) Stein and Lynn (Adam) Crooks; and grandchildren Sydney Conboy, Drew Conboy, Colby Crooks, Noah Stein and Maggie Stein. He was predeceased by brother Burton Shapiro and parents Selma and Joseph Shapiro. He was the president of Cambridge Iron and Metal Company in Baltimore, a 109-year-old family business. As the business grew, he became involved and later became president of, what is now, the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries. He is widely known for his hands-on leadership in the Baltimore Jewish community. His many roles at The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore include chair of the Young Adult Leadership, chair of The Associated’s Annual Campaign in 2010 and chair of Jewish Vocational Services. In addition, he was a longtime leader at the JCC. He helped initiate many innovative programs like the Chizuk Amuno-Northwest High School partnership, and the Mentorship Program and Shir Joy at Beth El Congregation. He was a marathoner, rugby player, golfer, avid Terps fan and a beloved friend to countless others.

Contributions may be sent to the Soul Center, c/o Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, or The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, Sanford Shapiro Legacy Fund.