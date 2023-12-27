On Dec. 14, Zelma Perlberg of Baltimore at 92. She is survived by nieces and nephews Gail (Dr. Edward) Sherman and Lynn (Bruce) Goldstein and great-nephews Dr. Philip (Dr. Adie) Goldstein, Richard Sherman and Steven (Lauren) Goldstein. Also survived by great-great-nephews Eitan and Aviv Goldstein and Timothy Irving Goldstein. She was predeceased by siblings Lenora Perlberg, Gloria (Harold) Lieber and William Perlberg and parents Ida and Philip Perlberg. She was an avid traveler. She visited Hong Kong, Japan, Russia, London and Hawaii. Israel was her favorite place to travel, and she traveled there numerous times. She learned to speak Russian, Spanish and Hebrew. She was written up a total of three times in Who’s Who of American Women. She was our family’s historian and kept in touch with our family abroad. She will be missed.

Contributions may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah (MMAE), 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.