On Dec. 11, Barbara B. Mandel of Baltimore at 103. She is survived by daughter Ellen M. Maltz; granddaughter Morrisa Maltz and grandson-in-law Tommy Heitkamp; and granddaughter Brittany R. Mandel. A former First Lady and a Grande Dame of Maryland who lived her 103 years with kindness, courage, integrity and unrelenting optimism. Born on Maryland Day, she was a true daughter of Maryland. Her late husband Marvin Mandel was a governor of Maryland. Her love of family, friends and the state of Maryland were paramount in her life. Both in her personal and political life, her extraordinary wisdom was shared and her advice was sought, received and followed by many.

Contributions may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208; or Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.