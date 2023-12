On Dec. 17, Dorothy Komarow (née Schectman) of Baltimore at 95. She is survived by children Fred (Alyssa) Komarow, Hirsh (Judith) Komarow and Jane (Alex) Schwartzman; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by sister Irene Mottola and parents Benjamin and Rachel Schectman.

Contributions may be sent to Kolel Dirshu of Silver Spring, 10612 Woodsdale Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20901.