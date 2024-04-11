On March 25, Dr. Bruce Rashbaum of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at 68. He is survived by mother Beverly Rashbaum (née Smulson); son Ethan (Vanessa) Meisel; sister Ellen (Cary) Reines; and grandchildren Ella and Amelia Meisel. He was the uncle of Jamie (Justin) Howell and Allison (Jonathan) Zygielbaum and great-uncle of Sloane, Luke, and Jack Howell and Maya and Olivia Zygielbaum. He was also survived by many friends, family and extended family. He was predeceased by husband Charles Dalby and father Gerald Rashbaum.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.