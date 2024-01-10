On Dec. 27, Edith Weiss (née Oberfeld) of Baltimore at 88. She is survived by husband Dr. Louis Weiss; children Stacey (Peter) Baigent, Lissa Weiss and Brian Weiss (Gaye Danowitz); sister Arlene Eberly; and grandchildren Sydney (John), Morgan, Jared and Sam. She was predeceased by parents Simon and Sophia Oberfeld and brother Larry Oberfeld. She will be remembered as a one-of-a-kind force of nature. A devoted mother and grandmother who prioritized her family and friends beyond measure. Food and entertaining, travel, her beloved Ravens and most importantly her deep love and devotion of playing mahjong were her passions. She was known for being a great storyteller and comedian and she loved nothing more than to hold court telling jokes. She left her unique kindness as a lasting memory on everyone she met. The world is a better place for those who knew her.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.