On Dec. 30, Judith M. Skolnik (née Magid) of Baltimore at 94. She is survived by children Nachama Skolnik Moskowitz, Martin and Carolyn Skolnik, Julia and Robert Pierson and Ellen and Harry Snydman; grandchildren Zachary and Lori Moskowitz, Shira Moskowitz, Jacob and Andrea Moskowitz, Benjamin Skolnik and Jessie Di Gregory, Matt and Alyssa Kletnik, Sarah and Michael Horgan, Natalie Kone and Joshua Leland, Justine Kone and Charles “Chip” Schwartz, Rachel Pierson, Danielle Pierson, Jessica Snydman and Emily Snydman; and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Dr. Merrill I. Skolnik; parents Minna and Norman Magid; and in-laws Julius and Bernice Berlin.

Contributions may be sent to “Preparatory General Scholarship Fund” at Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University or to the Yiddish Book Center.