On Dec. 29, Muriel Shefrin (née Richelson) of Pikesville at 89. She is survived by husband Arthur B. Shefrin; children Andrea Shefrin, Laurie Shefrin and Melissa (Jeffrey) Schechter; grandchildren Sam Schechter and Kyle Schechter; brother Daniel Richelson; brother-in-law Bruce Shefrin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by parents Rose and Hyman Richelson and son Alan Shefrin.

Contributions may be sent to Oncology Support Services at GBMC Philanthropy, 6701 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21204, or at GBMC.org/give.

