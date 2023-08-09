On August 4, Edward Chaid of Cockeysville at 81. He is survived by wife Brenda Chaid (née Stallings); son Garrett Chaid; nephews Dan Chaid (Theresa), David Chaid, Jr. (Carolyn), niece Lorrie Rogers (Vince) of San Jose CA and Steve Chaid (Michi) of Vienna, Austria. In Baltimore, his nieces Laura Brokaw (Pete) and Susan Miller; nephews Lou Shach and Wayne Shaffer (Kim). He was predeceased by brother David Chaid; and sisters Joyce Schach and Gloria Shaffer. His group of lifelong and tight-knit friends from the Pimlico area of Baltimore inspired the movie “Diner.” We should always remember him as a “bon vivant” enjoying his many adventures throughout life, whether it be hiking and skiing the Swiss Alps, scuba diving and sailing the Caribbean or exploring the Andes and the Amazon with his favorite side-kick Brenda, always by his side and in his heart.

Contributions may be sent to The Wolf Conservation Center: nywolf.org/donate/.