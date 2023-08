On July 29, Zoey Maloy Dolan. She is survived by parents Amie Borenstein and Tyler Dolan; sister Remi Jayde Dolan; grandparents Elaine Baer, Joni Dolan and Kevin Dolan; uncles Michael (Stephanie) Clark-Borenstein and Connor Dolan (Kim Tran); and cousins Jackson Scott and Madison Lynn. Zoey was predeceased by maternal grandfather Jay Borenstein.

Contributions may be sent to Star Legacy Foundation, 6438 City West Parkway, Suite 100, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.