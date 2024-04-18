On April 5, Eileen Razansky Rosen of Catonsville at 98. She is survived by son Todd H. Rosen; grandchildren Alissa Delgado, Rebecca Verruso, Claire Rosen, Zachary Rosen and Camryn Rosen; and son-in-law John Verruso. She was predeceased by husband Irving L. Rosen; son Bruce Zachary Rosen; daughter Nicole R. Verruso; brother Alan Ross; and parents Fae Feit and Nicholas Razansky. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who suffered loss and persevered through it all; as a teacher and corrective reading specialist she opened the eyes and brightened the lives of many children through the years; and she was a vibrant member of her community in New York, and then in Maryland.

Contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.