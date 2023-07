On July 2, Elaine Phyllis Marcus (née Garfinkle) of Catonsville at 83. She is survived by children Jeffrey (Dawn) Marcus and Brett (Linda) Marcus; grandchildren Stephanie, David, Ryan, Evan and Lyndsay Marcus; and great-grandchildren Alyssa, Aiden, Brandon, Evie, Luke, John and Samuel. She was predeceased by husband Jerome D. Marcus; son Scott Allen Marcus; and parents Bessie Myers and Leonard Garfinkle.

