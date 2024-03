On Feb. 29, Elaine R. Salganik (née Goldman) of Baltimore at 92. She is survived by children Terry (Larry) Solins, Robert Salganik and Cindy Salganik; grandchildren Lauren (Jeremy) Goldberg, Ryan Solins, Joshua Salganik, Leah (Max) Silver, Joseph (Justine) Salganik, Kallan Salganik and Jaden Salganik; and great-grandchildren Landon, Emma and Jack. She was predeceased by brother Gerald Goldman and parents Leah and Louis Goldman.

Contributions may be sent to, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.