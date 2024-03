On Feb. 29, Stanley Wolk of Boynton Beach, Florida, at 92. He is survived by children Matthew (Debra) Wolk and Leslie (Bernard Katz) Garonzik; grandchildren Daniel Wolk, Rachel Wolk and Andrew Garonzik; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by wife Anita Wolk (née Berg); parents Tillie and Aaron Wolk; and brothers Irwin (Nita) Wolk and Jerry (Penny) Wolk.

Contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.