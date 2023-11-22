On Sept. 20, Elizabeth Claire Smith in Severna Park. She is survived by husband Riley; children Mia and Evan; father Norbert Maier; mother Ruth Greenberg; father- and mother-in-law Yoshi and Thom Smith; sisters Meital (Rick Kiley) and Noha Waibsnaider (Ian Kelleher); sister-in-law Barb Smith and brother-in-law Woody (Katie) Smith; nieces and nephews Oren, Lyla, Asher, Davia and Henry; dog Lucy and cat Blueberry; and a large circle of friends and neighbors. She was a beloved mother, wife, daughter and sister, valued teacher and tutor, and a shining beacon to her friends and family. She died of metastatic breast cancer after seven years. She was born in Pikesville on Aug. 29, 1974, to Norbert Maier and Ruth Greenberg. A lively, laughing, playful friend from a young age, she made sure fun was had by everyone in her circle, and her radiance nurtured an enormous assortment of loving friends, her husband and partner of nearly 30 years, and two phenomenal kids. She received her bachelor’s degree in marine biology from the University of Maryland, College Park, and her master’s degree in education from the College of Notre Dame. As a science teacher at Milford Mill High School and then as a private tutor, she nurtured a generation of kids in Maryland to love and excel in science and math. Her love for her kids and her devoted care of her husband and her adoring community all sustained her as she struggled undaunted to be here for her loved ones as long as she could.

Contributions may be made to Leslie’s Week to support families living with metastatic breast cancer: lesliesweek.org/who-we-are.