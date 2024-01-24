On Jan. 10, Ellen Ottenheimer Pierce of Baltimore at 81. She is survived by sons Jim (Kelly) Pierce, Ric (Rachel) Pierce, Rod (April) Pierce and Ken (Donna) Pierce and grandchildren Megan Pierce, Molly Pierce, Zephaniah Pierce, Zoe Pierce, Ryan Pierce, Kierstyn Pierce and Logan Pierce. She was predeceased by brother Mark Ottenheimer and parents Peggy and Elbert Ottenheimer.

Contributions may be sent to The George Washington University, 1918 F St., NW Washington, DC 20052; WETA, 3939 Campbell Ave., Arlington, VA 22206; The National Wildlife Federation, PO Box 1583, Merrifield, VA 22116-1583; or The Humane Society of the United States 1255 23rd St. NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.