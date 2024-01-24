On Jan. 17, Selma Alyce Levin (née Cooper) of Pikesville at 99. She is survived by daughters Denyse B. (Efrem) Lieber, Marlene D. Levin and Lisbeth H. Levin; brother Joseph A. (Annette) Cooper; grandchildren Samuel Lieber, Amy Lieber, Victor Levin and Benjamin Levin; and great-grandchildren Ethan Lieber, Sarah Lieber and Adam Blutter. She was predeceased by husband Alvin H. Levin; daughter Vicki Levin Miller; sister Geraldine “Sissy” Levinson; brother-in-law Bobby Levinson; and parents Mary and Alex Cooper. She enjoyed a large and loving extended family, including numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She loved her family and was beloved by all.

Contributions may be sent to Lupus Foundation of America, 2000 L St., NW Suite 415, Washington, DC 20036, or Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 North 90th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85260.