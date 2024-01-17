On Jan. 6, Ernestine “Teeny” Goodman (née Hartheimer) of Columbia at 93. She is survived by children Saul (Gail) Goodman, Mark (Carol) Goodman, Jenny Morgan (David Rice) and Gail Goodman (David Swindell); grandchildren Joshua Goodman (Hana Haile-Mariam), Rebecca Goodman, Douglas (Kelsey) Morgan, Ross Morgan, Benjamin (Brianna) Morgan, Katherine Goodman, David Goodman and Andrew (Jane) Swindell; great-grandchildren Kaley Morgan, Austin Morgan, Mckenna Morgan, Sydney Morgan, Zuri Goodman, Sadie Goodman and Janie Swindell; nephew Marvin Landau; and many more family and friends. She was predeceased by husband Jack J. Goodman; brothers Lou (Gloria) Hartheimer and Al Hartheimer; and parents Felix and Julia Hartheimer. She will be remembered for her incredible will to live. In her later years, she overcame multiple serious health challenges, and, through sheer force of will (and with help from her great medical and caregiving team and support from family and friends), she somehow managed to see her 93rd birthday (and was able to celebrate that birthday at a large gathering of family and friends that was very meaningful to her). Those extra years allowed her to experience some wonderful developments with her family and friends and brought her great joy. She lived a good and very full life and passed peacefully with her family by her side.

Contributions may be sent to ACLU, online at aclu.org.