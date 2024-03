On Feb. 21, Essie Levin (née Beitler) of Baltimore at 89. She is survived by children Marcie Thurlow, Michael (Ellen) Levin, Sol Levin and Jennifer (Brian) Zlotnick; grandchildren Dani (Brian) Kooperman, Rachel Levin, Ben Levin, Henry Zlotnick, Hallie Zlotnick, Anya Thurlow and Marae Thurlow; and great-grandchildren Scout Kooperman and Bodhi Kooperman. She was predeceased by husband Norman Levin and parents Ann and Morris Beitler.

Contributions may be sent to Beth El Education Fund, online at Bethelbalto.com.